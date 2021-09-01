STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bizman murder: Custody of key accused sought

Police request Magistrate Karunakar Reddy for custody of Koganti Satyam, Korada Vijay

Published: 01st September 2021 08:21 AM

Police

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Tuesday filed a petition with the First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate seeking custody of accused Koganti Satyam, Korada Vijay Kumar and two others in the murder case of businessman Karanam Rahul, who was killed on August 18.

So far, the police have arrested 11 accused out of a total of 13 identified suspects. The police have intensified the search for two more accused who are absconding after the police arrested the prime accused.

The investigating officers, in their petition, requested Magistrate Karunakar Reddy that both Koganti Satyam and Korada Vijay Kumar were the masterminds behind the murder and their custody will reveal more facts about the motive of the murder. “We have sought the court for ten days custody as there are many areas we have to cover and make sure that evidence is collected properly. The magistrate has adjourned the hearing to Wednesday,” said sources close to the investigation team.

It may be recalled that police took custody of the key accused Koganti Satyam from Bengaluru airport and produced him before the First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate. Later, he was sent to two weeks judicial remand.The police claimed they have cracked the murder case and said four persons killed Rahul after he allegedly cheated them by promising medical seats, logistics contracts and for not settling financial transactions in ZIXIN Cylinders manufacturing unit in G Konduru mandal.

