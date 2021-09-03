Cop ‘steals’ Rs 16 lakh from police station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A constable attached to Nuzvid police station in Krishna district allegedly stole Rs 16 lakh from the station. Though the incident took place on August 29, it came to light on Thursday morning after the officials realised that the amount kept in the station was missing.The police said the constable was identified as Janardhan Naidu, a native of Visakhapatnam.

The cop stole the cash collection from a local wine shop earned during the weekend, which was handed over to the police for safekeeping as banks will remain closed. The money was to be handed over to Andhra Pradesh State Beverage Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).The police further said Janardhan who works as a writer at the station went on leave from Monday without a valid reason.

“We suspect that Janardhan stole the money. His mobile phone is switched off. The preliminary investigation revealed that the constable was in depression due to family disputes. A team of police personnel went to Visakhapatnam to trace the constable,” a police officer said.