Disha app helps police find missing 12-yr-old in 6 minutes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Disha app came to the rescue of a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her house in Machilipatnam on Thursday. The girl was traced within six minutes of the police receiving a complaint through the app.

Chilakalapudi circle inspector Anka Babu said around 3:30 am the police control room received a complaint that the girl had gone missing from her house. Upon receiving the information, the personnel at the control room alerted Machilipatnam rural police.

Within six minutes of receiving the complaint, the girl was identified by SI Lakshmikanth, who handed her over to the Chilakalapudi police station, he said. The CI further said the girl was reunited with her grandmother K Susheela in the morning. The girl was distressed from her parents fighting, and left her residence. Soon after the girl left the house her grandmother reported the issue through Disha App.