Two men drown while trying to rescue another

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an unfortunate incident, two men, one of whom was a 19-year-old, died while trying to rescue another man who accidentally fell into a lake at H Mutyalampadu in Krishna district’s G Konduru mandal on Wednesday night.

G Konduru sub-inspector R Dharmaraju said the deceased were C Nani (19) and P Chinna Koteswara Rao (40). The incident occured on Wednesday 10 pm when one P Praveen of the same village accidentally fell into a lake.Nani and Koteswara, who were passing by, saw Praveen struggling to swim. They jumped into the lake, but drowned. However, Praveen who knew swimming managed to reach the lake bank.

Upon receiving the information about the duo drowning, a team of police personnel and expert swimmers reached the spot and carried out a rescue of the duo. The bodies were recovered from the lake on Thursday morning, and shifted to Mylavaram government hospital for postmortem.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the family members. An FIR was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquiring suicide or suspicious death) and a further investigation is on, the SI informed.