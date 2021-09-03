STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two men drown while trying to rescue another

Police, swimmers recover bodies after hours of search and rescue operation

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In an unfortunate incident, two men, one of whom was a 19-year-old, died while trying to rescue another man who accidentally fell into a lake at H Mutyalampadu in Krishna district’s G Konduru mandal on Wednesday night. 

G Konduru sub-inspector R Dharmaraju said the deceased were C Nani (19) and P Chinna Koteswara Rao (40). The incident occured on Wednesday 10 pm when one P Praveen of the same village accidentally fell into a lake.Nani and Koteswara, who were passing by, saw Praveen struggling to swim. They jumped into the lake, but drowned. However, Praveen who knew swimming managed to reach the lake bank. 

Upon receiving the information about the duo drowning, a team of police personnel and expert swimmers reached the spot and carried out a rescue of the duo. The bodies were recovered from the lake on Thursday morning, and shifted to Mylavaram government hospital for postmortem. 

Later, the bodies were handed over to the family members. An FIR was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquiring suicide or suspicious death) and a further investigation is on, the SI informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp