Two arrested for murdering elderly woman alone at home in Vijayawada

The accused brutally murdered Munnangi Subbamma (75) by attacking her with a stick for jewellery at her residence in Kundavari Kandrika.

Published: 05th September 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Saturday, September  arrested two persons for murdering an elderly woman for her gold jewellery on August 26. Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu said that the two accused identified as Palle Ramu alias Rahim alias Ramachari (42) and Mudoli Nagaraju were arrested near Vambay Colony under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits. During interrogation, the accused admitted to their crime. 

The accused brutally murdered Munnangi Subbamma (75) by attacking her with a stick for jewellery at her residence in Kundavari Kandrika under Nunna police station limits on August 26 evening. Subbamma, who sustained injuries on the head and other body parts, was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada with the help of locals and died while undergoing treatment. 

“The accused Ramu used to visit Kundavari Kandrika in the guise of meeting his relatives who live in the same locality and used to greet Subbamma. When he found her alone in the house, he barged and attacked her with a stick and fled the scene with gold jewellery. We found clues from CCTV footage and traced the accused using the motorcycle they used for the crime,” Sreenivasulu explained. 

The two accused committed crimes in the past in various places in order to earn easy money for their vices. The Commissioner of Police appealed to all women, especially college and school-going girls, to install Disha SOS   in their mobile phones to alert police in case of emergency. 
 

