Several martial arts masters felicitated

Several masters and grandmasters of martial arts from various academies were felicitated on the occasion. 

Published: 06th September 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 11:41 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Guru Puja Mahotsavam’ (Teacher’s Day) was celebrated by YMK Academy of Martial Arts at the Railway Institute in Vijayawada on Sunday. Several masters and grandmasters of martial arts from various academies were felicitated on the occasion. 

Rufas Paul Galla from YMK Academy conducted the proceedings and opined that felicitating grandmasters and senior masters of Kung Fu and other martial arts was a sign of unity in the community and that even students can benefit as they can get an opportunity to seek blessings, suggestions and guidance from the masters. 

YMK Academy grand master Galla Prakash Rao, U Brahmanandam, S Durga Rao, SM Kamal Basha, New Kickboxing president Nookaraju, seniors in kickboxing Pramaraju, Niskin Monku, D Srinivas, P Murali and Vajra Kumar were some of the prominent people who attended the  programme.

