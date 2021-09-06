Strategy of 4 T’s is yielding results: Expert

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 60 fresh Covid cases were reported on Sunday against 64 on Saturday. No deaths due to the virus were recorded in the district on Sunday, according to AMC principal PV Sudhakar. There were 1,104 active cases in the district on Sunday against 1,137 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 93 people were discharged after recovering from the virus on Sunday. So far, 1,53,624 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr Sudhakar stated that the strategy of testing, tracing, treatment and tika was yielding results as there was not much increase in cases in the last six weeks. He said the positivity rate in the district was between 1.5 and three per cent. He urged people to be extra cautious and follow Covid protocols even though there were no signs of a third wave.