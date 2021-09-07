V’wada division reports 58% growth in parcel revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another major achievement by Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway, the parcel revenue of current financial year has increased by leaps and bounds. By the end of August-2021, the Vijayawada division achieved a record parcel earnings of Rs 12.31 crore surpassing the normal year’s (2019-2020) earnings by a record 58 per cent. During the current financial year, 34,567.7 tonnes of commodities were loaded from the division with fish occupying the lion’s share of 11,511.7 tonnes. Meticulous planning with special focus on the transportation of essential commodities combined with relentless efforts at field level were instrumental in achieving this feat, the SCR said.

The Tadepallligudem station created an all-time record in August-2021 by achieving Rs 1.27 crore parcel earnings. Seven Kisan Rails were operated from Tadepalligudem carrying 2110 tonnes of onionto the northeast India.

New initiatives such as operation of time-tabled parcel trains, and Kisan Specials with 50 per cent subsidy have immensely contributed to the rise in parcel traffic. Currently, 10 special parcel express run through the division. Ozt of these, four are LHB rakes and can run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The transportation to farther destinations helped in connecting more places for supplying of essential commodities.