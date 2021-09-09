‘Wastewater pipeline to be set up in Vijayawada at Rs 1.2 crore'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh conducted surprise checks at the Head Water Works in Vidyadharapuram on Wednesday, and instructed the officials of the engineering department to prepare a plan to develop a wastewater pipeline from Head Water Works, at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said, “In order to purify the Krishna River water here, the engineering authorities have been advised to mix the required amount of alum in sufficient quantities and conduct tests on the purified water in the lab from time to time. Steps should be taken by the engineering department officials to commence the works for a wastewater pipeline from the Head Water Works on a war footing.”

Referring to the road safety measures, the civic body chief has urged the officials concerned to make markings with radium paint in the West Constituency of the city, especially at Chittinagar, Milk Project, CVR flyover, Kabela, Iron Yard and other areas, during night time when pedestrian and vehicular movement is low.

Later, the Commissioner headed to the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant at Singh Nagar to examine the processing of solid waste and the revenue generated from it. He directed the officials to shift the waste generated from construction works in the city to the plant so as to prevent indiscriminate dumping alongside the road. The officers were also asked to prepare estimates for developing end-to-end roads and drains in the plant.