'Ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion'

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector J Nivas informed that only five devotees will be allowed to participate the ritual.

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector J Nivas directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersions at Seethammavari Padalu, downstream of Prakasam Barrage starting Sunday. The Collector along with city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu and municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the ghat on Saturday, and instructed the officials to strictly implement the Covid guidelines during the immersion of the idols. 

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas informed that only five devotees will be allowed to participate the ritual. Following heavy rains and floods in the neighbouring states, around 40,000 cusecs of flood waters will be released downstream of Prakasam Barrage. Keeping this in mind, devotees are requested to not wade deep into the river. 

In order to maintain cleanliness at the ghat, sanitation staff have been directed to clear out the floral waste at regular intervals. Civic body officials were instructed to provide drinking water for devotees.
Sreenivasulu assured that foolproof arrangements were made by the police for the smooth conduct for the immersion of Ganesh idols. 

Rs 3,000 credited to eligible transgender persons: Nivas
After a section of transgender persons called on the district Collector and gave representation about their problems, J Nivas assured them that government schemes will be implemented for all those who are eligible and that steps will be taken to arrange necessary support for them to set up cottage industries. 
The Collector said that following the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the administration is taking measures to provide social welfare pension, Jagananna housing scheme and self employment scheme to all eligible persons. So far, `3,000 pension is being credited every month for 178 transgender persons in the district. Steps would be taken to issue Aadhaar, ration, rice and Aarogyasri cards, he added.

