Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A massive fire broke out at a pipe manufacturing factory in Nidamanuru, Vijayawada Rural mandal in the wee hours on Saturday. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. According to district fire officials, the incident happened at around 3 am when workers and locals informed the police about the fire at Astral Pipes’ factory warehouse. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took almost two hours to douse the flames.

As per preliminary investigation, electric short circuit could be a likely cause for the fire break out. However, it can be confirmed only after a detailed investigation is done. According to initial estimates, property worth Rs 2 crore is likely to have been damaged. Reportedly, everything inside the warehouse was burnt to cinders. A team of police personnel from Patamata station reached the spot and registered a case of accidental fire. Further investigation is on.