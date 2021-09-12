Take steps to reduce road mishaps: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a review meeting held with officials on safety on the national highway at the R&B guest house here on Saturday, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah urged officials to take immediate steps to control accidents on national highways.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to reduce the number of road accidents being reported on Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway.

​The officials informed the Minister that proposals were being sent to the departmental officials concerned for the construction of an underpass at Gurzada in Pamarru constituency on the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada national highway, which has become a hotspot for accidents, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 1 crore.

Police records confirm that there have been 13 accidents on the particular part of the highway so far.