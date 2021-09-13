STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-defence classes for women in Vijayawada from September 19

The training will reportedly equip women with basic techniques for fending off attackers and molesters.

ASMAA release She Team banner at One Town in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All Styles Martial Arts Association (ASMAA) Welfare Society has launched ASMAA SHE Team to teach self-defence courses to girl students and women. The training session will begin at four centres in Vijayawada from September 19.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by ASMAA founder and Grand Master G Prakash Rao, along with association members at a programme held here on Sunday. Addressing mediapersons, Prakash Rao said the association was founded on August 18, 2019, with 38 members. Several people have attended the self-defence training sessions conducted by ASMAA in various parts of the State. Currently, the association has over 100 active members, he added.

Prakash Rao further said that ASMAA She Team was founded to organise free self-defence classes for girl students (above 7 years) and women. The training will equip them with basic techniques for fending off attackers and molesters. He informed that venues for the sessions were yet to be finalised.

ASMAA general secretary Rufas Paul said that besides self-defence classes, girls and women will be given a few other tips that can come in handy in a dangerous situation.  The training will be conducted in two sessions—10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. Interested people can contact on 9347994779 for getting themselves enrolled.

