Durga Temple set to organise Dussehra festivities from October 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill will organise Dussehra from October 7 to 15, said temple executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha. In a statement issued on Monday, the EO said a meeting with all the department heads and temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and other members was held at the administrative office here at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam to discuss the arrangements that need to be made for the smooth conduct of the nine-day festival.

She also said several decisions were taken in the recently conducted trust board meeting such as arranging facilities for the devotees visiting the temple during the festivities. The festivities will begin on October 7, where the presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi. The festival will be formally inaugurated by the temple head priests after performing rituals. The devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity decorated in various avatars from morning 4 am to 10 pm following Covid-19 protocol.

Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi on October 8, Sri Gayatri Devi on October 9, Sri Lalithatripura Sundari Devi on October 10, Sri Annapurna Devi and Sri Mahalakshmi Devi attire on October 11, Sri Saraswati Devi on October 12, Sri Durga Devi on October 13, Sri Mahishasuramardhini Devi on October 14 and Sri Rajeswari Devi on October 15.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also present silk robes to the Goddess on October 12.

“The festivities will culminate with the annual celestial boat ride in River Krishna on October 15,” said the EO. She further directed the officials to make arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.