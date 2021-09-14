Kesarapalli village volunteer travels to Tirupati to complete duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A volunteer working in Kesarapalli village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district, took the extra mile of travelling over 400 kilometres from his village to Tirupati, in order to discharge his duties.

​Badugu Venkateswara Rao completed his job of updating the e-KYC of one Muttevi Swarajya Lakshmi who was being treated at a private hospital in Tirupati. He also handed over the social welfare pension to her for the month of September. Upon learning about the incident, higher officials appreciated the the volunteer’s efforts.

Venkateswara Rao said, “If her e-KYC would not have been updated in this month, she would have been removed from the beneficiaries list so, I went to Tirupati and completed the task.” Rao decided to go to Tirupati when he learnt that Lakshmi was at a hospital and was not able not available to update her e-KYC details