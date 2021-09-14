STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vignan University welcomes students for new academic year

Dr Rathayya, the chief guest at the event, added that staff of Vignan will be constantly updating their skills according to the currently available technologies to achieve 100 per cent results. 

Published: 14th September 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Lavu Rathayya, the Chairman of Vignan's University

Dr Lavu Rathayya, the Chairman of Vignan’s University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Technology will undergo several innovative changes in the near future, and artificial intelligence (AI) will overshadow the present technologies, Dr Lavu Rathayya, the Chairman of Vignan’s University has said. Students with sound knowledge in AI will have more opportunities in future, he said at the inaugural of the new academic year on Monday, the first day of classes.

“Ninety per cent of students who studied in VFSTR were placed with good packages. The varsity’s curriculum, a counsellor for every 20 students, and promising staff members who boost the students’ skills are the prime reasons,” he said. Dr Rathayya, the chief guest at the event, added that staff of Vignan will be constantly updating their skills according to the currently available technologies to achieve 100 per cent results. 

