DME assures doctors, says wage arrears will be paid 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Medical Education (DME) V Raghavendra Rao on Tuesday carried out surprise checks at New Government General Hospital (GGH). During the visit, the DME instructed the hospital staff to offer treatment to the patients within 30 minutes after they step onto the premises.Speaking on the occasion, Raghavendra Rao said steps are being taken to increase the bed strength in the hospital by extending the emergency ward.

Referring to the strike call given by the duty doctors, the DME said doctors played a crucial role and saved many lives by risking their lives during the pandemic. He further said a lot of money was spent to purchase injections for treating black fungus and other deadly diseases. “Once again the government has sanctioned funds to arrange immediate payment of salaries due to doctors. We are requesting the doctors not to take part in protests. We are assuring to provide wage arrears and regularise the services of eligible doctors besides extending all necessary support from the government,” the DME said.

Meanwhile, the duty doctors maintained that representations were submitted to the Collector over the payment of salary wage arrears. So far there was no response from the district administration over our demands. Around 200 duty doctors in the district will participate in the strike from Wednesday to press their demands, including payment of arrears and issuance of experience certificate, a doctor said.