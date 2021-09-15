STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

DME assures doctors, says wage arrears will be paid 

Meanwhile, the duty doctors maintained that representations were submitted to the Collector over the payment of salary wage arrears.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nursing students stand in a queue to get themselves immunised against Covid-19 at New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

Nursing students stand in a queue to get themselves immunised against Covid-19 at New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (File photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Medical Education (DME) V Raghavendra Rao on Tuesday carried out surprise checks at New Government General Hospital (GGH). During the visit, the DME instructed the hospital staff to offer treatment to the patients within 30 minutes after they step onto the premises.Speaking on the occasion, Raghavendra Rao said steps are being taken to increase the bed strength in the hospital by extending the emergency ward. 

Referring to the strike call given by the duty doctors, the DME said doctors played a crucial role and saved many lives by risking their lives during the pandemic. He further said a lot of money was spent to purchase injections for treating black fungus and other deadly diseases. “Once again the government has sanctioned funds to arrange immediate payment of salaries due to doctors. We are requesting the doctors not to take part in protests. We are assuring to provide wage arrears and regularise the services of eligible doctors besides extending all necessary support from the government,” the DME said.

Meanwhile, the duty doctors maintained that representations were submitted to the Collector over the payment of salary wage arrears. So far there was no response from the district administration over our demands. Around 200 duty doctors in the district will participate in the strike from Wednesday to press their demands, including payment of arrears and issuance of experience certificate, a doctor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Government General Hospital Vijayawada
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp