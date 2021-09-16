International conference at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Nuzvid today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Nuzvid campus organise a three-day international conference on the subject ‘Recent Innovations in Chemical and Biological Engineering’ (RICBE-2K21) from Thursday.

The event will be conducted in association with Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Amaravati Regional Centre, Guntur. RGUKT VC KC Reddy said the main objective of the conference is to bring academics and industry together in an international setting in order to share information and experience to create a global community of chemical engineers and bio-technologists.

A total of 200 students, researchers, and assistant professors from several renowned Indian Universities have enrolled, with 85 of them presenting papers and 15 invited guests from around the world including IITs, NITs, BARC.