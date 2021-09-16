STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RVR & JC conducts event to mark Engineers’ Day

Around 65 students from various colleges participated in the event. College secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna and Principal Kommineni Ravinda congratulated the winners.

RVR & JC College of Engineering

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IEEE Branch of RVR & JC College of Engineering organized Abhiyantha ’21 virtually to mark Engineers’ Day. Four events were held on the occasion.

The primary purpose of these events was to make the students experience autonomy, enable them to understand their interests and aspirations and inculcate values that are believed to foster opportunities for success in the occupational and personal realm.

