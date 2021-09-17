STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two injured as RTC bus rams into bike

Shekhar Babu sustained a severe head injury, while Kondala Rao suffered a leg fracture.

Published: 17th September 2021

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while near Kesarapalli late on Wednesday night, when an APSRTC bus hit two people. Gannavaram circle inspector K Sivaji explained that the incident happened when M Sekhar Babu and M Sai Kondala Rao were crossing the road on their bike.

All of sudden, an RTC bus rammed into the duo. Shekhar Babu sustained a severe head injury, while Kondala Rao suffered a leg fracture. Both have been taken to Vijayawada New GGH for treatment. Irked by the mishap, youngsters broke the glass of the bus and beat up the driver. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the CI said.

