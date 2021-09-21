CREDAI to host property shows on Oct 9, 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed with the increasing footfall of customers for real-estate ventures, CREDAI - Vijayawada chapter is all set to organise property shows on October 9 and 10, much ahead of its customary schedule in January. This is CREDAI’s 7th property show in the last eight years, which will have 50 different projects exhibited from more than 40 well-known builders and developers. After SBI DGM K Rangarajan launched the event’s brochure in Vijayawada on Monday, CREDAI Vijayawada chapter president K Rajendra said, despite the setback due to the Covid pandemic, several ventures have been completed and would be sold at economical prices notwithstanding the increasing cost of construction.

“Properties of all ranges suitable for the needs of people in accordance with their budget would be displayed and facilitated under a single roof. This will help people make informed decisions to buy property during Dussehra festivities,” he explained. Speaking to TNIE, CREDAI- Vijayawada treasurer V Sridhar said the real-estate sector is gradually picking up from the slowdown caused due to the Covid pandemic.

“There is a renewed hope among builders and stakeholders with the number of enquiries for various properties increasing. The unsold inventory will be cleared now as the demand is picking up,” he said. There is an unsold inventory of 8,000 to 9,000 projects (apartment buildings) in Vijayawada, its surroundings and several other ventures, which are in various stages of construction. The scheduled property show is an effort by CREDAI to give a push to the market. Property in the next few months is most likely to be cheaper than the current market price, calculated based on the cost of construction.

“The cost of raw materials like sand, cement, iron and other fixtures have increased manifold.

The increase in the cost of these raw-materials has been anywhere between 20 to 25 per cent. However, the builders in Vijayawada are eager to clear their stock, so the selling price would be 10 to 15 per cent less. So, for example if a square ft of property costs Rs 5,000, it would be sold for Rs 4,500,” Sridhar elaborated.

The cost of a 2-BHK in Vijayawada and its surroundings is in the range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, depending on the location and the demand for affordable, mid-level and premium properties. Banks too have expressed interest in extending credit to builders and home loans to customers at affordable interest-rates, he added.

