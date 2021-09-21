KL School of Architecture students launch survey in Besant Road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of their Urban Revitalising Project, 37 students from KL School of Architecture on Monday launched a tech-enabled reconnaissance survey to explore the feasibility of improving two sq km of Besant Road and its precincts.

The students surveyed 830 stakeholders. The study will reportedly give a detailed explanation of the modifications required in the area as per the opinions of pedestrians, sellers, and other stakeholders. Post survey and analysis, a report would be submitted with their suggestions on revitalization solutions to VMC Commissioner V Prasanna.