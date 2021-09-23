STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ration dealers demand govt to rectify glitches

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers Association staged a protest in front of the Civil Supplies Office in Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday and demanded the State government to rectify the technical glitches. The dealers stated that the technical snags had been causing severe inconvenience to distribute free rice to 1.48 crore card holders under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme. 

After submitting a memorandum to the civil supplies department officials, association president M Venkata Rao said, “A total of 29,000 ration dealers across the State supply five kg rice to 1.48 crore card holders under PMGKAY scheme since May. For the last couple of days, the ration dealers are facing a tough time to supply the food grains to the card holders due to the technical glitches. Even though the issue was taken into the notice of the officials concerned, there was no response from them to rectify the matter.” 

Taking a serious note of the matter, the ration dealers across the State staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the MROs, he said. Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department officials swung into action and assured of rectifying the matter by Thursday.

