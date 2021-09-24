STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop baseless remarks on drug haul: DGP to parties 

The 2,998 kg of heroin, which was seized at Mundra Port a few days ago, was intended to reach Delhi, not Vijayawada, the DGP said. 

Published: 24th September 2021 07:44 AM

DGP Gautam Sawang at AP Police Headquarters in Mangalgiri on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there is no link between the huge haul of drugs at Mundra Port in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Thursday appealed to political parties in the State not to make baseless and misleading statements, which will create panic among people. The DGP said the State police are coordinating with the Central agencies in the investigation of the drug haul as it concerns national security.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters at Managalgiri on Thursday, Sawang said, “Such allegations will mislead people. It is not appropriate for politicians to mention this issue over and over again even after the Vijayawada Police Commissioner said that it is not reasonable to link the issue to Vijayawada.” The 2,998 kg of heroin, which was seized at Mundra Port a few days ago, was intended to reach Delhi, not Vijayawada, the DGP said. 

Various newspapers and TV channels have published several articles on the subject, mentioning the seizures and arrests in Delhi, Noida, Chennai and Mundra, he said. “Ashi Trading Company’s address is in Vijayawada, but the company has no activities in Andhra Pradesh. This was already been confirmed by DRI officials and Central agencies. So far, no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh,” he said. 
 

