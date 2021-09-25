STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two killed as speeding car crashes into field 

The deceased, identified as M Prakasha Rao and K Satyanarayana, were on their way to Hyderabad for business purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two people were killed in a road accident at Anumanchipalli village under Chillakallu police station limits on Friday. According to Chillakallu police, the accident happened on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway, when the car in which the two were travelling lost control,  overturned and crashed into a field alongside the road.

The deceased, identified as M Prakasha Rao and K Satyanarayana, were on their way to Hyderabad for business purpose. “The accident happened at around 10 am and we believe that it happened due to over speeding and miscalculation by the person driving the car. The driver did not see a sharp turn near Anumanchipalli village and collided with the speed breaker. Both the passengers were seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital,” Chillakallu sub-inspector Ramesh said.Police said a case has been registered under relevant IPC sections.

