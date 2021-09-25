Two Vignan students selected for Amazon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan’s Lara College principal Dr K Phaneendra Kumar Friday informed that two students, L A Venkata Shruti and D Rajyalakshmi from IT department of Vignan’s Lara Engineering College have been selected by Amazon, with an annual salary of Rs 18 lakhs per anum.

Dr. Lau Rathaiah, chairman, Vignan’s Group of Institutions, who was the chief guest at the event, said students are being selected for various multi-national organisation, as they have a degree and a special activity to get a job while in college. “We at Vignan never force students to study with pain, we always encourage students to study on their own, we support their innovative thinking, we always have their back and help them to reach heights,” Dr. Rathaiah said.

He also stated that the institute trains students according to the skills required at organisations.Principal Dr. K. Phaneendra Kumar, Employment Entrepreneurs and Heads of the respective departments participated in the programme and congratulated the selected students.