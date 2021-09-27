Andhra Pradesh: Government contract lecturers seek job guarantee, to meet Education Minister today 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Andhra Pradesh Government College Contract Lecturers Association have appealed to the State government for regularisation of their services and job guarantee for them.

Association general secretary BJ Gandhi said the previous government had unilaterally cancelled the College Service Commission and introduced a system called contract lecturers in the education system.

“We have taken the responsibility of increasing the students’ strength in the government colleges and made them compete with corporate colleges. Except for assurances, none of the governments have recognised our efforts and regularised our services. The present YSRCP also mentioned about regularising our services in its manifesto but no efforts have been made in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has responded to the plea submitted by the association and invited them to discuss their problems at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday.

The general secretary said recently the government has formulated the guidelines for adjustment of staff working in government-aided colleges. Due to this adjustment, contract lecturers with over 20 years of experience will lose their jobs and their livelihood will be in trouble.