Fest held to mark birth anniversaries of poets

PSCMR Engineering College chairman Ch Mallikarjunarao stressed on the need to promote arts and culture among the present generation of youngsters.

Published: 27th September 2021

Artistes perform classical dance at KBN college in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 400 artistes from various parts of the State participated in the traditional, folk and Kolata Utsavam held at KBN Degree College, to mark the 154th birth anniversary of renowned novelist and several short story writer Chilakamarti Lakshmi Narasimham. 

He appreciated the efforts of Jashuva Samskrutika Vedika and KBN College committee for celebrating the birth anniversaries of renowned poets Gurram Jashuva and Chilakamarti Lakshmi Narasimham and for taking forward their legacy.

Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi president Nannapaneni Nageswara Rao presented mementos and certificates to the participants.

