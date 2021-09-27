STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 73,000 appear for RGUKT-CET

Published: 27th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 73,548 students appeared for Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Common Entrance Test-2021 held at 467 centres across the State and eight centres in Telangana. A total of 75,283 candidates enrolled for the test, of which 95.35 per cent appeared for the test. 

With cyclone ‘Gulab’ mostly affecting Srikakulam district, instructions were given to the centre superintendents to allow candidates if they were late for the test. 

Across the districts, the percentage of attendance was highest in Nellore (96.7) followed by YSR Kadapa (96.4), Srikakulam (96.3), Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts saw 96.1 percentage attendance. The lowest percentage of attendance was recorded by Anantapur district (92.4).

