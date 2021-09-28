STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalk out plan to attract tourists: Vijayawada MLA 

Published: 28th September 2021 09:25 AM

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu takes charge as Chairman for Brahmin Corporation of AP at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Participating in the World Tourism Day Celebrations held at Berm Park on Monday, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government will soon implement a new tourism policy to attract investments and develop the tourism sector. 

He further stated that the State had many tourist attractions and a potential to attract foreign tourists. The MLA urged officials to take steps to chalk out plans for developing a tourism circuit covering major destinations in both Krishna and Guntur districts, besides appointing tourist guides to explain the significance of the famous Kondapalli fort to the tourists.

Responding to the MLA’s plea, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhragava informed that although the tourism sector faced problems during the pandemic but didn’t go into losses.  

“The tourism development corporation is coming up with innovative ideas which include development of the beach corridor at Vizag along with ecotourism. Efforts are also being taken to attract tourists to Araku and Lambasingi. Apart from that construction of a five-star hotel is underway at Rushikonda, which will be completed in a record time of six months and will be made accessible for tourists,” Rajat Bhargava said.

