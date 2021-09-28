STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC Board babu pulled up for ‘misconduct’

It has been learnt that SSC additional director A Subba Reddy has been transferred following an inquiry report into allegations of sexual harassment of female employees on the SSC board.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A delegation of employees from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board have called on AP Mahila Commission chair Vasireddy Padma and thanked her for quick response against SSC Board Director A Subba Reddy, who was charged of sexual harassment. 

It has been learnt that SSC additional director A Subba Reddy has been transferred following an inquiry report into allegations of sexual harassment of female employees on the SSC board. He continues to hold additional responsibilities in the school education department as the additional director for Midday Meals Scheme and also the Director of Government Examinations. 

The delegation of employees staged protests at the SSC Board office and demanded action to be taken against Subba Reddy for harassing employees. The protests lasted for over 20 days and petitions were handed over to the education authorities to transfer Subba Reddy. Although the victims lodged a complaint with the authorities and the police, no result was forthcoming. 

As a last resort, they approached the AP Women’s Commission chair Vasireddy Padma, who immediately responded and set up a committee to look into the matter. Within ten days of the submission of the committee report, the chief secretary of the school education department, B Rajasekhar, issued orders for the transfer of Subba Reddy.

