Tamil club inaugurated at VIT-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University has started student clubs for Indian languages in the current academic year so that students can learn about the traditions and grandeur of languages and to unleash their linguistic talents. Student clubs for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, etc., have begun.

The inaugural function of the Tamil language club, Semmozhi Tamil Mandram, was held virtually, a release by VIT-AP said Monday. Niranjan Bharathi, a poet, lyricist, Tamil teacher, orator, Youtuber and the great great-grandson of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi (freedom fighter and great poet), was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Niranjan Bharathi spoke about the antiquity and history of Tamil language and the great work done by Mahakavi Bharathi to present Tamil language to the world. He further encouraged students to learn Tamil literature.