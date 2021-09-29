South Central Railway earns Rs 109 crore revenue from parcel service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded the highest ever parcel earnings in its history. It collected Rs 109.30 crore in the first six months of the current financial year (2021-22) by loading 2.56 lakh tonnes of parcels and surpassed the previous year’s entire parcel revenue of Rs 108.30 crore.

SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh on Tuesday said one of the major contributors for this growth is the timetabled parcel trains operated by the zone, which supplied several essential commodities such as fruits, onions, eggs, fish, and mangoes.

Between April and September 27, the zone operated 343 Kisan Rail services for transportation of over one lakh tonnes of onions, mangoes and other agricultural commodities generating a revenue of Rs 49.43 crores. From Doodh Duronto service to the national capital, Rs 17.85 crore was generated by transporting of 3.78 crore litres of milk.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the efforts of zonal and divisional teams of operating and commercial branches in achieving the best ever parcel revenue figures in the first six months of a financial year. He advised the teams to maintain the same momentum. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada division has transported 9,810 tonnes of mangoes and onions between April and September and earned Rs 4.25 crore revenue.It also transported 1,060 tonnes of commodities and earned Rs 61.89 lakh in the same period.

3.7 cr lts milk transported

Between April and September 27, the zone operated 343 Kisan Rail services for transportation of over one lakh tonnes of onions, mangoes and other agricultural commodities generating a revenue of Rs 49.43 crore. From Doodh Duronto service to the national capital, Rs 17.85 crore was generated by transporting of 3.78 crore litres of milk. It also transported 1,060 tonnes of commodities and earned Rs 61.89 lakh in the same period.