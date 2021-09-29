Temple hill strengthening underway in Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the nine-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, authorities are making elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incident occurs during the festival.It may be recalled that on October 21, last year, huge boulders rolled down and fell on the shed near Mouna Swamy Temple atop Indrakeeladri, just minutes before CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the temple to offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the occasion of Dasara.

In order to avoid any such untoward incidents, temple officials have started hill fortifying works and rock wall protection works near Mouna Swamy Temple, Om Circle and other places. The temple authorities zeroed in on the ‘double-twisted hill sliding technology’, based on suggestions given by the expert panel comprising of IIT Kanpur professor MR Madhav, geologist Trimurthi Raju, retired engineer-in-chief Kondala Rao and IISc professor G L Siva Kumar Babu. The works which began in August, have been taken up at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. The tender was awarded to Civil and Geotechnical engineering company ‘Maccaferri’.

“Under the first phase, hill strengthening works, at a length of around 600 metres covering ghat road, Om point, old entrance, and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, will be completed before the festivities begin. The hill will be strengthened using double-twisted hill sliding technology. In simpler terms, it means that a steel wire mesh will be twisted and laid twice at a height of 25 metres on the hill, which will give it extra strength and thus will help in preventing landslides or boulders rolling down onto the ghat road,” temple executive engineer (EE) DV Bhaskara Rao said.

He further informed that the remaining works will be completed by December this year. “Queues will be erected from Vinayaka Temple on Canal Road to ensure devotees strictly maintain social distancing. Like last year, temple authorities have restricted the number of devotees visiting the temple to 10,000 per day owing to Covid-19,” the EE added.