CMRF scam: ACB raids residence of accused

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths carried out raids at the residence of Ch Murali Krishna, one of the four accused in the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) scam, at Thalakondapadu village in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

The officials reportedly seized incriminating evidence pertaining to false medical bill claims from Murali Krishna’s house. Following the complaint lodged by CMRF officials on September 21, a case was registered and officials found that the accused withdrew money by submitting false documents using fictitious names. On September 22, ACB officials arrested four persons, including two Secretariat employees, for siphoning off CMRF funds.

They found a total of 88 medical claims suspicious, and of them, 35 claims worth Rs 61,68,000 were already released. The 88 claims are worth around Rs 1.81 crore. “Murali, with the help of prime accused Ch Subramanyam committed the crime by submitting fake claims of villagers without their notice,” sources said.