Durga Temple officials invite Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan for Dasara

A delegation from Durga Temple met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and presented him the invitation letter and laddu prasadam. 

Published: 30th September 2021 08:03 AM

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams temple

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The chairman of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Paila Sominaidu, and temple EO D Bramaramba on Wednesday invited Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to participate in the nine-day Dasara festivities to be held atop Indrakeeladri from October 7.

A delegation from Durga Temple met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and presented him the invitation letter and laddu prasadam. Paila Sominaidu and EO Bramaramba informed the Governor about the arrangements being made and facilities being provided to the devotees during the festival. 

The officials also invited Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mining Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to participate in the festivities.

