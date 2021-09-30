Medical camp held in Vijayawada on ‘World Heart Day’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised a medical camp, “One Nation, One Day, One Million Blood Sugar Tests”, to spread awareness on diabetes on the occasion of World Heart Day on Wednesday. The camp was conducted in collaboration with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

RSSDI attempted for the Asia Book of Records for the largest number of blood glucose tests conducted in a single day on September 29, by organising the diabetes awareness drive. The medical team of SRM Varsity conducted a diabetes screening test for all staff, faculty and their family.