NCSK chief inspects VMC colony

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) chairman M Venkatesan along with Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi conducted a ground-level inspection to examine the living standards of public at Dr KL Rao Nagar and VMC Colony on Wednesday.

During his visit, Venkatesan interacted with residents and inquired about the problems they were facing. VMC chief informed Venkatesan that house site pattas were handed over to 62 families, under the housing scheme, and that soon those houses will be registered soon.

Venkatesan further proceeded to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and held talks with Safai Karamchari employees. Later in the evening, he called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, Venkatesan briefed the Governor about setting up State-level Safai Karamchari Commissions in various states.

He further sought the support of the Governor to establish a Safai Karamchari Commission in Andhra Pradesh. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present.