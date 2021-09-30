Stern action against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department will take action against vehicles running on roads without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), which is a violation of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, said Joint Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao.

Initially, the vehicle users will be sensitised about the usage of HSRP and later a fine of Rs 150 fine will be collected from below seven- seater vehicles for first offence and for repeat offence it will be Rs 300. For above seven-seater vehicles, Rs 300 will be collected for first offence and Rs 600 for repeat offence.

Addressing a press conference at RTA headquarters here on Wednesday, Rao said following the directions from the Centre, the State government is implementing the HSRP project from December 11, 2013. The Ministry of Road Transport has directed the vehicle dealers to supply the HSRPs from April 1.

As per the notification issued by the Centre, the vehicle dealers should collect the price of HSRP along with vehicle invoice and should not collect any other additional charges from customers. Even after paying the fee for availing HSRPs, a section of vehicle users are not using them for their vehicles.

In this regard, instructions were given to the deputy transport commissioners to intimate the respective district collectors and other government officials to fix HSRPs for their vehicles registered after 2015.

‘’We came to know that several vehicle dealers are not fixing HSRPs. Taking a serious note of the matter, instructions were given to the RTOs and motor vehicle inspectors to sensitise the vehicle dealers and inspect showrooms,” Venkateswara Rao said.

JTC L Ramasree and DTC Ram Prasad were also present.

Special drive during festive season

The JTC said focus will also be laid on private bus operators overcharging during the festive season and vehicle fitness. During FY 2021-22, 1,46,652 cases were filed against vehicle users and a fine of `69 crore was collected. `4.87 crore was collected through registering cases against 133 buses.