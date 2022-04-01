STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Baig school gets new classrooms built with Rs 1.5 crore

Around Rs 1.50 crore was spent for constructing additional classrooms in the  MK Baig High School, which has a long history of five decades

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is working for improving the education sector in the State by allocating 16 per cent of the state budget,  Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the new classrooms constructed in MK Baig Municipal Corporation High School, at Singh Nagar here. 

Suresh said that around Rs 1.50 crore was spent for constructing additional classrooms in the  MK Baig High School, which has a long history of five decades. It is unfortunate that the previous government did not provide even the minimum facilities to the high school.

The new classrooms at MK Baig high school at Ajit Singh Nagar

He said the survey conducted by the education department revealed that the dropout of students has increased in the past due to a lack of toilet facilities. Now, students are queuing up to enroll themselves in the government schools after seeing new facilities under Nadu-Nedu programme, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy used to say poverty should not be an obstacle to education of students in the State. With 16 per cent of the budget allocated to education, the CM has given priority to education. Around Rs 1 lakh crore was allocated to the education department in the last three years, he said. 

