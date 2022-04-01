STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Radiologist enters World Book of Records 

The classes, commenced on February 1, 2021, is ontinuing even now without any interruption for more than 424 days. 

Published: 01st April 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based radiologist and Indian College of Radiology and Imaging (ICRI) chairman Vara Prasad Vemuri entered ‘World Book of Records’ by organising uninterrupted online radiology teaching for 365 days in which 200 faculties participated.

Earlier, Vara Prasad entered ‘India Book of Records for the most number of online health sessions organised by an institute. 

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Vara Prasad said that a special curriculum was designed with all topics in radiology and he taught the students online for three hours every day in the evening after regular working hours. The classes commenced on February 1, 2021, is continuing even now without any interruption for more than 424 days. 

Vara Prasad was felicitated by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) for his achievement and contribution in the 74th conference of IRIA at Bengaluru from March 24 to 27. 
On the occasion, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Aswatha Narayana presented the ‘World Book of Records certificate to Vara Prasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian College of Radiology and Imaging World Book of Records radiology India Book of Records online health sessions
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp