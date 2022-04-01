Radiologist enters World Book of Records 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based radiologist and Indian College of Radiology and Imaging (ICRI) chairman Vara Prasad Vemuri entered ‘World Book of Records’ by organising uninterrupted online radiology teaching for 365 days in which 200 faculties participated.

Earlier, Vara Prasad entered ‘India Book of Records for the most number of online health sessions organised by an institute.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Vara Prasad said that a special curriculum was designed with all topics in radiology and he taught the students online for three hours every day in the evening after regular working hours. The classes commenced on February 1, 2021, is continuing even now without any interruption for more than 424 days.

Vara Prasad was felicitated by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) for his achievement and contribution in the 74th conference of IRIA at Bengaluru from March 24 to 27.

On the occasion, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Aswatha Narayana presented the ‘World Book of Records certificate to Vara Prasad.