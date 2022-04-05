STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 more stations come under Vijayawada police commissionerate limits

Now, 15 additional police stations have come under Vijayawada commissionerate limits, taking the total police stations to 25.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:00 AM

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:With the Krishna district bifurcated into Krishna and NTR Vijayawada district, and the Nuzvid sub-division merging with the newly-formed Eluru district, the Vijayawada city police commissionerate limits have extended to Thiruvur (87 kms from Vijayawada) on one side and Garikapadu check post in Jaggayyapet mandal (88 kms from Vijayawada) on the other.

Now, 15 additional police stations have come under Vijayawada commissionerate limits, taking the total police stations to 25. On the other hand, the city police unit lost three major circle stations Gannavaram, Kankipadu and Penamalur, which were merged with the Krishna district. 

With the commissionerate limits extending to as far as Thiruvur and Jaggayyapet, Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata is contemplating bringing an additional post in the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to look after the newly-added mandals in the NTR district, not disturbing the existing two DCP limits.

"Three major circles Gannavaram, Penamalur and Kankipadu were merged with the Krishna district, giving relief to the Vijayawada city police unit. The three circle stations come under the East zone. Higher officials are contemplating to make all the police stations under city limits as zone-I and the newly added mandals as zone-II giving a clear demarcation of stations for administrative convenience,” official sources said. 

Earlier, Thiruvur was under the Nuzvid range but now it was divided and will be merged with Mylavaram range.On Monday, new DCP P Jashuva inspected all the eight police stations under the Nandigama division and took stock of the situation. He will visit Thiruvur and Mylavaram on Tuesday.

“We are collecting information on what changes to be made when the police stations are merged in the city. Distance is playing a crucial role. Both Thiruvur and Jaggayyapet are 80 kms away from the city headquarters and there is a need to create a new zone with Ibrahimpatnam as the centre,” the source added.

