Mother and Neonatal Care Unit opened at Vijayawada's Old Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has called on the public to make use of the paediatric surgery ward and Mother and Child Neonatal Care services at Old Government General Hospital (GGH). The Collector along with MLA Malladi Vishnu and sub-collector G Sai Surya Praveen Chand inaugurated the facilities developed at an estimated cost of `1 crore at Old GGH here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao expressed his happiness over inaugurating the facilities at the old GGH on the first day of formation of the NTR district. Earlier, due to the unavailability of the pediatric surgery and neonatal care unit, patients were getting treatment at the GGH, Guntur. From now on those services are made available at the old GGH for the convenience of the patients, he said.

The Collector further said that the infant mortality rate in the State and in the district is reducing gradually. The first four months after the baby is born are said to be crucial. All kinds of services are made available at the government hospital and more services will be included in the coming months.

Rao also assured of extending all necessary support from the district administration for the upgradation of medical facilities at the hospital. MLA Vishnu said that the State government has formed new districts for administrative convenience and to reach out to all sections of the people.

Later, Vishnu also inaugurated a 40-bed casualty ward and two-wheeler parking space at the New GGH. Hospital superintendent Y Kiran Kumar and other officials were also present.