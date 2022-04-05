STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Mother and Neonatal Care Unit opened at Vijayawada's Old Government General Hospital

The Collector further said that the infant mortality rate in the State and in the district is reducing gradually.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

NTR Vijayawada Collector S Dilli Rao and MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurate Mother and Neonatal Care Unit at Old GGH in Vijayawada

NTR Vijayawada Collector S Dilli Rao and MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurate Mother and Neonatal Care Unit at Old GGH in Vijayawada. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has called on the public to make use of the paediatric surgery ward and Mother and Child Neonatal Care services at Old Government General Hospital (GGH). The Collector along with MLA Malladi Vishnu and sub-collector G Sai Surya Praveen Chand inaugurated the facilities developed at an estimated cost of `1 crore at Old GGH here on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao expressed his happiness over inaugurating the facilities at the old GGH on the first day of formation of the NTR district. Earlier, due to the unavailability of the pediatric surgery and neonatal care unit, patients were getting treatment at the GGH, Guntur. From now on those services are made available at the old GGH for the convenience of the patients, he said.

The Collector further said that the infant mortality rate in the State and in the district is reducing gradually. The first four months after the baby is born are said to be crucial. All kinds of services are made available at the government hospital and more services will be included in the coming months.

Rao also assured of extending all necessary support from the district administration for the upgradation of medical facilities at the hospital. MLA Vishnu said that the State government has formed new districts for administrative convenience and to reach out to all sections of the people.

Later, Vishnu also inaugurated a 40-bed casualty ward and two-wheeler parking space at the New GGH. Hospital superintendent Y Kiran Kumar and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Old GGH Mother and Child Neonatal Care services NTR district
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp