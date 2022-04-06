Krishna district police arrest interstate robbers, recover Rs 6 lakh ornaments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Tuesday arrested a four-member interstate housebreaking gang and recovered stolen property worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons at Avanigadda police station, DSP Mahaboob Basha said the four accused were identified as Bhukya Nagaraju, Jakkula Rajesh, Pulletikurthi Umamaheswara Rao and Bhukya Chanti Babu.The gang reportedly committed more than 145 crimes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the past five years.

The DSP also said they were arrested several times earlier and continued to commit crimes after being released from the jail. He said special teams were formed to arrest the accused in a robbery case filed at Avanigadda police station.

Police were conducting a vehicle check at Mopidevi when the accused tried to evade the check and took a u-turn towards Vijayawada. After noticing them, one police team chased them and inspected their car. The accused failed to produce documents for the vehicle.

"It was found that the car was stolen and the accused were trying to flee Rapalle and sell the car in black market. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to their crimes committed in Narayanapuram, Raavi Vari Palem and Challapalli in March this year. We recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 1,500 cash from them," the DSP said.