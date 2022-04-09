STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7th International Virtual Poet's Meet meet to begin on Saturday in Vijayawada

Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee & renowned feminist writer Volga will be the chief guest for the valedictory session.

Published: 09th April 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cultural Center of Vijayawada & Amaravati (CCVA) will organise 7th International Multilingual Virtual Poet's Meet on April 9 and 10, where the Center will launch International Multilingual Poetry Anthology, 'Amaravati Poetic Prism (APP)-2021'.

President of Gujarat Sahitya Academy will launch the e-book of the poetry anthology during the meet.  Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee & renowned feminist writer Volga will be the chief guest for the valedictory session.

According to Dr Papineni Sivasankar, chief editor of APP-2021, Prof Tangeda Kishan Rao, vice chancellor, PS Telugu University, Hyderabad, Prof Shailendra Mohan, Director, Central Institute of Indian Languages and other delegates will attend the event as distinguished guests. 

Giving details about the virtual meet, Dr D Vizai Bhaskar, editor, APP- 2021 said poets from 27 countries will participate in the meet. 

