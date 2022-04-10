7th International Multilingual Poets' Meet gets off to a great start in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Poetic Prism 2021, the seventh International Multilingual Poets' Meet, being organised by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, was inaugurated by Dr Vishnu Pandya, Chairman, Gujarat Sahitya Academy, through virtual mode on Saturday.

Dr Vishnu Pandya, who was the chief guest, said poetry is the only means through which the truth is conveyed and it binds the people cutting across all the barriers. He said such meets will help kindle harmony worldwide.

The inaugural session began with the introductory note of Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA, and Dr Tejaswini Yarlagadda, chairperson, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, a unit of Pleach India Foundation.

Dr Papineni Sivasankar, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Chief Editor of Amaravati Poetic Prism 2021, in his opening remarks, said the anthology is a one of its kind multilingual poetry of 136 poets representing 27 world languages. On the first day of the meet, seven poetry sessions were organised in which 75 poets from India and abroad recited their poems.