Kondapalli toys now available for sale at Vijayawada Railway Station

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Station became the first station in the division implementing the 'One Station One Product' concept. It will be implemented as a pilot project for a fortnight starting Saturday.

'One station One Product' initiative was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to make each railway station a promotional and sales hub for local products, thereby giving a major boost to livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/ handloom weavers, tribals, etc.

The nominated stations have been planned to act as a marketing channel wherein a fully-functional stall is earmarked for promoting and selling local products.

Speaking after the launching of the facility on Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) M Shivendra Mohan said that Vijayawada Railway station, which connects the North to the South & East to the West of India, witnesses regular flow of rail passengers from across the country.

Vijayawada is also a major pilgrim hub thanks to Kanak Durga Temple. As such, the station is well placed to promote local products to customers from across the country. To implement the pilot project, applications were called from local persons/artisans/traders who are interested in promoting local indigenous products at the Vijayawada Station.

The initiative attracted huge response and multiple applications were received for participation in the pilot project. Vijayawada Division has allotted stalls for promoting Kondapalli Bommalu and handicrafts at the station.

The DRM complimented the officers and staff of the Commercial Department for implementing the novel initiative.

The DRM stated that the initiative will help enhance the glory of Kondapalli toys that are famous for their light weight, vibrant colours and age-old production techniques.

As they are themed around mythology, rural life and animals, these toys with realistic expressions will not only spread joy to the buyers but also give the local artisans a platform for selling their products to the passengers coming from across the nation. He stated that railway stations, with huge footfalls, are well placed to promote indigenous products of the area.