ATMs to come up at village, ward secretariats soon in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Village/ward secretariats in the State will get ATMs soon. Responding to a request from the State government, banks have conducted a feasibility study and decided to set up an ATM in one of the village/ward secretariats in each district. Officials said all arrangements have been made to set up ATMs in village/ward secretariats in 13 districts, where the feasibility study was conducted. A study will be taken up in the newly-created districts for setting up ATMs.

Informing that they have requested banks to offer ATM services in village/ward secretariats for the convenience of people, Special Chief Secretary (village/ward secretariats) Ajay Jain said they responded positively and decided to set up an ATM in one of the village/ward secretariats in each district on a pilot basis. Accordingly, the bankers conducted a feasibility survey and identified one village/ward secretariat each in 13 districts. ATMs are likely to come up by the end of April, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Jain further said as the number of districts has increased to 26 now, they will once again urge the banks to set up ATMs in one village/ward secretariat each in the new districts. Wherever there is a feasibility, the bankers will set up ATMs. They will go by the footfall of people in secretariats for setting up ATMs, he added.

