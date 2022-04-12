STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saksham-2022 focuses on energy conservation 

State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in AP J Sanjay Kumar said various activities for spreading awareness of conservation of fuels were organised.  

Published: 12th April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students take pledge to conserve energy during Saksham 2022 in Vijayawada on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Commissioner M Girija Shankar has stressed on the need to conserve petroleum products in view of increasing demand due to various reasons including growth in the number of vehicles. He participated as chief guest for the inaugural function of Saksham 2022 (Sanrakshan Kshamatha Mahotsav) held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Girija Shankar said that as about 80 per cent of the public requirement of petroleum products is being met through imports, using petroleum products has its impact on the country’s economy and the environment. He urged students to be the ambassadors for oil conservation.

He urged students to spread awareness amongst family, households in their neighbourhood on good cooking habits, good driving habits like switching off engines of vehicles when they stop at signals and car-pooling. He also urged the usage of green fuels and electric vehicles for transportation which are more environmental friendly. State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in AP J Sanjay Kumar said various activities for spreading awareness of conservation of fuels were organised.  

BPCL Retail Team Manager Prasad Rajawade emphasised the need of public participation in conservation of petroleum products and usage of clean & green fuels for saving the environment. Later, Girija Shankar distributed prizes to the winners of drawing competitions.

