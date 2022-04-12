Vignan varsity felicitates parents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies Ltd’s head of campus relations, Ashish Bhalla said that quality is much more important to a person than education and possessions. On the occasion of Ramanavami day, a felicitation was organised for the parents of students, who secured jobs in several institutes through campus selections while studying at Vignan University in Vadlamudi this year. This year, a total of 1,314 students secured jobs through campus placement. All children’s existence is dependent on their parents. It is important for young people to remember their parents’ sacrifices, he stressed.