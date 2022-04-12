Vignan varsity felicitates parents

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies Ltd’s head of campus relations, Ashish Bhalla said that quality is much more important to a person than education and possessions. On the occasion of Ramanavami day, a felicitation was organised for the parents of students, who secured jobs in several institutes through campus selections while studying at Vignan University in Vadlamudi this year. This year, a total of 1,314 students secured jobs through campus placement. All children’s existence is dependent on their parents. It is important for young people to remember their parents’ sacrifices, he stressed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
SC agrees to hear plea seeking repatriation of officers 'detained' by Pakistan since 1971 war
India to witness 1.3 per cent lower GDP growth due to Ukraine war: Senior World Bank official
Now, book slots at multi-level parkings in Noida using mobile app
PM Modi expected to attend G7 summit in Germany
Brooklyn subway attack: Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in New York shooting