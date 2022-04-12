STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vignan varsity felicitates parents

On the occasion of Ramanavami day, a felicitation was organised for the parents of students, who secured jobs in several institutes through campus selections.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies Ltd’s head of campus relations, Ashish Bhalla said that quality is much more important to a person than education and possessions. On the occasion of Ramanavami day, a felicitation was organised for the parents of students, who secured jobs in several institutes through campus selections while studying at Vignan University in Vadlamudi this year. This year, a total of 1,314 students secured jobs through campus placement. All children’s existence is dependent on their parents. It is important for young people to remember their parents’ sacrifices, he stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignan University
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp